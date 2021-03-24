Assam Assembly election 2021, Amguri profile: AGP leader Prodip Hazarika won seat in 2016

The Amguri constituency will go to the polls on 27 March as part of the first phase of the 2021 Assam Assembly election

AGP MLA Prodip Hazarika won the Amguri Assembly constituency in the 2016 election.

The constituency falls under the Jorhat Lok Sabha segment and is part of the Sivasagar district.

Counting of votes will take place on 2 May.

Voter turnout in previous elections

There are a total number of 1,11,717 registered voters in the Amguri constituency, of which 56,960 are men and ­­55,249 are women.

The voter turnout in the 2016 Assembly election was 85.79 percent. Meanwhile, in the 2011 election, the voter turnout was 75.85 percent.

Past election results and winners

AGP leader Prodip Hazarika won the seat in the 2016 polls by garnering 42,010 votes or 43.75 percent of the vote share. The runner-up was Congress candidate Angkita Dutta, who won 40,390 votes or 42.07 percent of the vote share.

The Congress' Anjan Dutta had won the constituency in the 2011 election. He received 39,549 votes against the 2016 winner Prodip Hazarika, who received 39,263 votes.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).