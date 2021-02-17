Assam Assembly election 2021, Algapur profile: AIUDF's Nizam Uddin Choudhury easily bested BJP's Kaushik Rai in 2016
Algapur constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. The voter turnout in Algapur in the previous Assembly election was 83.08 percent
Algapur constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district.
It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,43,714 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Algapur in the previous Assembly election was 83.08 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Nizam Uddin Choudhury, with 50,531 votes, convincingly bested the BJP's Kaushik Rai, who received a mere 32,777 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, the Asom Gana Parishad's Sahidul Alam Choudhury easily overcame his nearest rival, Congress' Rahul Roy.
Choudhury won 57,167 votes as compared to Roy's 42,126 votes.
The Algapur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Assam Assembly election 2021, Badarpur profile: Congress' Jamal Uddin Ahmed won close encounter in 2016
Badarpur constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 139,063 registered voters
Assam Assembly election 2021, Patharkandi profile: BJP's Krishnendu Paul emerged victorious in 2016
The voter turnout in Patharkandi in the previous Assembly election was 78.92 percent in the Assembly election 2016
Assam Assembly election 2021, Ratabari profile: BJP's Kripanath Mallah won seat reserved under SC category in 2016
Ratabari Assembly constituency is located in Assam's Karimganj district. It falls under the Karimganj (SC) Lok Sabha constituency