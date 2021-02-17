Assam Assembly election 2021, Algapur profile: AIUDF's Nizam Uddin Choudhury easily bested BJP's Kaushik Rai in 2016

Algapur constituency is located in Assam's Hailakandi district. The voter turnout in Algapur in the previous Assembly election was 83.08 percent

It falls under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,43,714 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Algapur in the previous Assembly election was 83.08 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Nizam Uddin Choudhury, with 50,531 votes, convincingly bested the BJP's Kaushik Rai, who received a mere 32,777 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the Asom Gana Parishad's Sahidul Alam Choudhury easily overcame his nearest rival, Congress' Rahul Roy.

Choudhury won 57,167 votes as compared to Roy's 42,126 votes.

The Algapur constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).