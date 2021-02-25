Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri South profile: AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo narrowly defeated Congress' Chandan Kumar Sarkar in 2016

Abhayapuri South constituency is located in Assam's Bongaigaon district. It is a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 174,863 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Abhayapuri South in the previous Assembly election was 90.66 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the AIUDF's Anita Kumar Malo, with 51,525 votes, won a close contest INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar, who netted 51,334 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the INC's Chandan Kumar Sarkar, with 51,510 votes, handily defeated AIUDF's Bijay Das, who netted 35,621 votes.

The Abhayapuri South constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-