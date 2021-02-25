Assam Assembly election 2021, Abhayapuri North profile: Congress' Abdul Hai Nagori beat AGP's Bhupen Roy in 2016
Abhayapuri North constituency is located in Assam's Bongaigaon district. It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency
Abhayapuri North constituency is located in Assam's Bongaigaon district.
It falls under the Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency.
In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,52,197 registered voters.
Voter turnout in previous election
The voter turnout in Abhayapuri North in the previous Assembly election was 89.81 percent.
Past election results and winners
In the 2016 Assembly election, the Congress' Abdul Hai Nagori, with 48,354 votes, won against AGP's Bhupen Roy, who netted 27,562 votes.
In the 2011 Assembly election, Roy, with 38,111 votes, defeated Nagori, who netted 36,574 votes.
The Abhayapuri North constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.
The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).-
