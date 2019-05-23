Aska Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Aska Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 14,08,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,999

Female Electors: 6,57,781

Assembly Constituencies: Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Polsara and Sanakhemundi were newly created Assembly segments after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a BJD bastion. Incumbent chief minister Naveen Patnaik won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In the 2000 by-poll, Kumudini Patnaik won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Ladu Krishna Swain won the seat defeating his nearest Congress rival by 3.1 Lakh votes.

Demography: A pocket borough of the BJD, Aska hosts Hinjli, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s legislative constituency. Situated in the most populated district of Ganjam, one-fifth population belongs to the Scheduled Castes category. Bauri, Dhoba and Dewar are some of the major Scheduled Caste groups in the district.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.