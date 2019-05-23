Co-presented by


Aska Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:16:48 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Chakradhar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND K. Shyambabu Subudhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(R) Sankar Sahu 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Rajeeb Chandra Khadanga 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Purna Chandra Nayak 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJD Pramila Bisoyi 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI Rama Krushna Panda 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Anita Subhadarshini 0 Votes 0% Votes

Aska Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 19

Total Electors: 14,08,780 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 7,50,999

Female Electors: 6,57,781

Assembly Constituencies: Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khallikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Polsara and Sanakhemundi were newly created Assembly segments after delimitation.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: This is a BJD bastion. Incumbent chief minister Naveen Patnaik won the seat in 1998 and 1999 elections. In the 2000 by-poll, Kumudini Patnaik won the seat. In the 2014 elections, Ladu Krishna Swain won the seat defeating his nearest Congress rival by 3.1 Lakh votes.

Demography: A pocket borough of the BJD, Aska hosts Hinjli, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s legislative constituency. Situated in the most populated district of Ganjam, one-fifth population belongs to the Scheduled Castes category. Bauri, Dhoba and Dewar are some of the major Scheduled Caste groups in the district.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:16:48 IST

