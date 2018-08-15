You are here:
Ashutosh resigns from Aam Aadmi Party: Journalist-turned-politician had been part of Anna Hazare's anti-corruption movement

Politics FP Staff Aug 15, 2018 12:58:54 IST

Journalist-turned-politician Ashutosh resigned on Wednesday from the Aam Aadmi Party, citing "very very personal" reasons. The 53-year-old took to Twitter to post the news of his resignation on Wednesday.

Prior to his second stint in the party, Ashutosh had a long career as a television journalist.

File image of Ashutosh. Courtesy: News18

He quit journalism to join politics, and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency on an AAP ticket against Kapil Sibal of Congress and Harsh Vardhan of the BJP, an election which the saffron party won.

Prior to this, he had also been a part of Anna Hazare's India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, News 18 reported.

As a scribe, Ashutosh was the managing editor of IBN7, part of the TV18 group for several years. Born to an Income Tax officer in Varanasi in 1965, Ashutosh had once said in an interview that he had never dreamt of being a journalist. "The first time I ever contemplated penning my thoughts was in 1989 when in China, Tiananmen Square was making news and in India, the Ayodhya issue was on the boil. I wanted to write and got an opportunity at Saptahik Hindustan to write occasional columns."

A science graduate from Allahabad University, Ashutosh said his father wanted him to be a doctor, but destiny clearly had other plans, as the Varanasi-born youth failed to clear his CPMT entrance examinations, The Sunday Indian reported.

Following his graduation, Ashutosh was asked to try his luck with UPSC in Delhi. That's when a chance application for the International Relations course at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) brought him to the heart of the capital.

Before long, he was recruited by Saptahik Hindustan, where his three-and-half-year stint paid off, and before long, he became a part of the television news industry after joining BiTV. After a brief time at the company, he was soon spotted by SP Singh of Aaj Tak and there his coverage of Uttar Pradesh politics made him a household name.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 12:58 PM

