Ashti Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ashti Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Constituency Name—Ashti

Constituency Number—231

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—3,70,351

Female Electors—1,73,538

Male Electors—1,96,813

Third Gender—0

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014 elections, Dhonde Bhimrao Anandrao of BJP won with 1,20,915 votes against NCP's Dhas Suresh Ramchandra who received 1,14,933 votes in total. For three consecutive Assembly elections, NCP's Dhas Suresh Ramchandra who was formerly BJP candidate defeating Independent candidate Dhonde Bhimrao Anandrao.

In 2019, Ajabe Balasaheb Bhausaheb 0f NCP will be challenging BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Dhonde Bhimrao Anandrao for this seat.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .