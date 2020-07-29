Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra issues order to convene Assembly session from 14 August
Mishra also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of the Assembly Session to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Ending days of uncertainty, the Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has issued orders to convene an Assembly Session from 14 August, reports said.
The governor, in his order, has also directed that all measures should be taken during the conduct of the Assembly Session, as per the guidelines issued, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ANI reported.
Earlier in the day, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra after the Raj Bhawan returned for the third time the state government's proposal to convene an Assembly session.
The state Cabinet had resent a proposal to the Governor on Monday, sticking to the 31 July date for holding a session and refusing to mention that it planned to hold a trust vote.
While returning the earlier version of the proposal the Governor had suggested that the session can be called at short notice if the government says seeking a confidence vote is on the agenda.
"You have sent the letter a third time. What do you want? Tell us, so that we work in that manner," Gehlot said in his address at the Pradesh Congress Committee office, where Govind Singh Dotasara formally took over as the new chief of the state unit.
The chief minister told party workers that there is nothing to worry over as the Congress top leadership is with them.
His meeting with the Governor — the second in recent days — lasted for about 15 minutes.
With inputs from PTI
