Ashok Chavan's resignation as Maharashtra Congress chief over poll results has been accepted, says senior leader

Mumbai: The central leadership of the Congress has accepted the resignation of Ashok Chavan as the president of the Maharashtra unit, a senior leader disclosed on Wednesday. He said Chavan's replacement would be announced in a day or two.

A meeting took place in New Delhi on 29 June with Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary in charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, where party leaders from the state, including Chavan, were present.

In the meeting, Chavan reiterated his offer to quit owing moral responsibility for the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, he said. The Congress had won just one out of total 48 seats in Maharashtra.

"Chavan said he wished to be relieved of the post so that he can concentrate on Nanded from where he was defeated," the leader said, adding that Chavan's replacement will be announced in a day or two.

Balasaheb Thorat, who is the Congress' Legislature Party (CLP) leader and MLA from Sangamner in Ahmednagar district, is the frontrunner for the post.

"The meeting was convened with an objective to discuss the party's preparations for the Assembly elections due later this year," he said.

On the issue of alliance with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA), Gandhi asked the Maharashtra leadership to take a decision in the interest of the party, the leader added.

Senior party leaders Harshvardhan Patil and Manikrao Thakre are authorised to hold talks with Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, VBA general secretary Gopichand Padalkar has said that the front will contest 248 out of total 288 seats and is ready to leave 40 seats for the Congress.

"The Congress should get back to us in ten days," he told a press conference.

