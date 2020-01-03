Ashok Chavan tight-lipped on rumours of discord in Maharashtra govt over Cabinet berths, says has conveyed stand to CM

Mumbai: The Congress said on late Thursday night that it had conveyed its stand about portfolio allocation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Congress's Ashok Chavan spoke to reporters after a meeting of leaders of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Mumbai.

The meeting on Thursday night was attended by Chavan, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, NCP's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and others.

The Congress, which has got 12 berths in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, wants two additional departments relating to rural areas.

"We gave our proposal to the CM. He will take a call," Chavan said while downplaying reports about resentment in the party over portfolio distribution.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.