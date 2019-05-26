Ashok Chavan resigns as Maharashtra Congress chief, says election debacle collective responsibility, not Rahul Gandhi's fault

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Saturday resigned from his post in view of his party’s dismal performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party managed to win only one of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra.

Submitting his resignation, Chavan told ANI: "We all ought to submit our resignation to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi. As for me, I have submitted my resignation and now it is up to Rahul Gandhi to take a call on whatever reshuffle and changes he wants to make. We fully authorise the Congress chief to take a call on this."

Ashok Chavan,Maharashtra Congress Chief: I have submitted my resignation & now it's up to Congress President Rahul Gandhi to take call on whatever reshuffle & changes he wants to make. We fully authorise him to take call on this. I will be meeting Rahul Gandhi soon. (25.05.19) pic.twitter.com/4dzhH0QFd9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

On being asked who should take responsibility for Congress' dismal performance in the general elections, Chavan said, "Rahul Gandhi is not to be blamed for what happened in the Lok Sabha polls. He is the leader of our party and I do not endorse that he is responsible for this debacle in polls. It is the collective responsibility of all people like us, who are heading the party in various states."

Chavan also said he will soon meet Rahul to discuss the performance of the party in Maharashtra.

In the recently-conducted polls, Chavan lost to BJP's Prataprao Govindrao Chikhalikar by a margin of 40,000 votes from Nanded seat. Congress candidates like former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde and Mumbai unit chief Milind Deora lost in their respective seats.

BJP-Shiv Sena coalition swept the polls in Maharashtra, managing to win 41 seats together. The NCP managed to retain its tally from 2014 by winning five seats while one seat went to AIMIM.

Congress' chiefs of party units in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha too have offered to resign from their post accepting responsibility for Congress' poor performance.

