Asansol Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Babul Supriyo leads against TMC's Moon Moon Sen

Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 40

Total electors: 14,69,684 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 7,91,896

Female electors: 6,77,788

Assembly Constituencies: Pandaveswar, Raniganj, Jamuria, Asansol, Dakshin, Asansol Uttar, Kulti, Barabani

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. In 2008

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Babul Supriyo won the seat in the 2014 elections on BJP ticket. He defeated the sitting MP Bansa Gopal Choudhary of the CPM. Between 1998 and 2005, Bikash Choudhary of the CPM represented the constituency.

Demographics: Asansol is the second largest city in West Bengal, situated close to Jharkhand, coal and railway industries have dominated the economic landscape of this area. Coal workers are a big vote bank in the constituency. Due to economic opportunities in the area, a large number of non-Bengali Hindi speaking migrants too have settled in Asansol, making it a cosmopolitan vote bank for parties like the BJP.

