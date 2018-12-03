'Asaduddin's future generations will continue to live in Hyderabad': Akbaruddin Owaisi on Yogi Adityanath's 'flee from Telangana' remark

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi takes a jibe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for remarks against his elder brother and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying "not only him but his future generations will continue to live in Hyderabad".

Adityanath on Sunday said that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi will have to flee from the state like the Nizams.

Addressing an election rally at Tandur in Vikarabad district of Telangana, he said: "If BJP comes to power in Telangana, I assure you Owaisi will have to flee from Telangana just the way Nizam was forced to flee from Hyderabad. BJP will give security to all, but will not allow anyone to create anarchy."

Following Adityanath's scathing remarks, Akbaruddin gave it back by saying: "A lot of people have come and gone. Forget about Owaisi, even thousands of his future generations will continue to live in this country. They will fight you and will oust you from the country. We are not the ones who will run away."

Asaduddin too hit back at Adityanath saying the chief minister is less concerned about Uttar Pradesh and spreading hatred in Telangana instead ahead of Assembly elections.

Speaking at a rally in Malakpet, Asaduddin said, "Bharatiya Janata Party's model is 'Hindu-Muslim'. Its model is, Amit Shah will only speak about Asaduddin Owaisi and AIMIM at various events. Basically he does not have anything else to say. Amit Shah, please tell what have you done in India in the last four-and-half years? Is there something that you wanted to do, but could not?"

He added, "Their Uttar Pradesh chief minister has come to Hyderabad. He is saying that if BJP will form the government in Telangana then they will throw Asaduddin Owaisi out like Nizam. I want to ask him since when did he start talking all this? Does this nation only belong to you and not me? Will they throw us out of this country if we speak against BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his politics and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh?"

In the war of words, Asaduddin too went to the extent of saying: "You are zero in history and if you cannot read then ask somebody who can. If you were educated, then you would have known that Nizam did not leave Hyderabad. When India fought against China, he was the one who sold his gold."

Stressing on Modi's humble beginning as a tea seller, Akbaruddin underlined that since he has become the prime minister now he must 'conduct himself in the way befitting of a Prime Minister'.

Telangana Assembly elections are on 7 December while the counting of votes will take place on 11 December.