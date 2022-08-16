AIMIM chief Owaisi on Tuesday squarely blamed the Centre for the yet another targeted killing in the Valley, saying that the abrogation of Article 370 hasn't helped and the Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to leave the state now.

New Delhi: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday squarely blamed the Centre for the yet another targeted killing in the Valley, saying that the abrogation of Article 370 hasn't helped and the Kashmiri Pandits have been forced to leave the state now.

Terrorists on Tuesday shot dead a Kashmiri Pandit and injured another at Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

Police identified the deceased as Sunil Kumar and the injured as Pintu Kumar and said that the civilians were attacked when they were engaged in work at a local apple orchard.

"BJP-appointed LG in Jammu and Kashmir and Centre-run government there have proved to be unsuccessful. Removal of Art 370 from hasn't helped. This is not the first attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in J&K, they (Centre) have failed to provide security. Kashmiri Pandits want to leave Kashmir now," said Owaisi.

BJP appointed LG in J&K & Centre run govt there have proved to be unsuccessful. Removal of Art 370 from hasn't helped. Not the first attack on a Kashmiri Pandit in J&K, they (Centre) have failed to provide security. Kashmiri Pandits want to leave Kashmir now: A. Owaisi AIMIM pic.twitter.com/qlDMFd9ebX — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

Owaisi said the responsibility to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K was on the BJP and and its government, which has failed yet again.

"This is another example of the failure of the Modi government. The responsibility for the failure to safeguard the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K lies on BJP and its government," he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the killing.

"Pained beyond words on the despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sunil Kumar. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves the strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not be spared," Sinha tweeted.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing.

"Terribly sad news from South Kashmir today. An accident and a militant attack have left a trail of death and suffering. I condemn the militant attack in Shopian unequivocally in which Sunil Kumar was killed and Pinto Kumar injured. My condolences to the family," he said.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror on innocent minority community members at Shopian in which Sunil Kumar was killed and another injured. Terror has no religion. Killers should be punished."

People's Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone condemned the attack as a "heinous act of violence" and expressed his condolences to the family of the victims.

Militants have stepped up attacks in the Kashmir valley over the past week. A policeman was killed in Nowhatta on Sunday and a migrant labourer in Bandipora last week.

Two grenade attacks took place in Budgam and Srinagar districts on Monday.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.