As Congress attempts to dethrone BJP in Goa, 3 GFP MLAs, Independents show support to current govt

Panaji: Three Goa Forward Party MLAs and as many independent legislators have showed their support for the BJP as the saffron party looks for stability for its government in the coastal state.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai, two other MLAs from the party as well as three Independents showed their unity when they arrived as a group Sunday to meet the BJP's central observers.

Sardesai, the state's Agriculture minister, is considered a confidante of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Sardesai, earlier in the day, had emphasised that the GFP was with Parrikar, adding that "we are not talking to anyone, neither is anybody talking to us".

He was replying to a query on whether the GFP was in talks with the Congress which has staked claim to form an alternate government in the state.

The GFP's Sardesai, Vinod Palyekar and Jayesh Salgaoncar and Independents Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gawade and Prasad Gaonkar arrived together Sunday.

The three central observers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — Ram Lal, BL Santhosh and Vinay Puranik — left for Delhi on Monday after holding several rounds of talks in the coastal state with partymen and alliance partners.

"We are together with the GFP with a clear intention to provide good governance and better administration to Goans. We are united to support the BJP and not to harm it in any way," Independent MLA and State Civil Supplies Minister Govind Gawade told reporters here Monday.

He added that the group wanted a permanent solution to the political situation arising from Parrikar's health-related absence from the state.

Parrikar (62) has been admitted to the AIIMS for follow-up treatment reportedly for a pancreatic ailment.

"Right from day one, we are with BJP and will continue to do so. There is no question of creating political instability," Gawade said.

Sardesai had also appreciated BJP chief Amit Shah for promptly deputing central observers to listen to allies in connection with the political situation arising from Parrikar's indisposition.

"Whatever they (BJP) are doing should be permanent and should not be on an ad-hoc basis," Sardesai told PTI.

The Congress had Monday afternoon submitted a memorandum to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha staking claim to form a government in the state.

The Congress, with 16 MLAS, had claimed that it had the numbers in the 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly to form the government.

The BJP has 14 seats in the Assembly, its allies Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party have three each. Three Independents and an MLA from the Nationalist Congress Party also support the BJP