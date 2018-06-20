You are here:
Arvind Subramanian's resignation no surprise, experts in Narendra Modi govt fed up of financial anarchy, says Congress

Press Trust of India Jun 20, 2018 17:43:05 IST

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the resignation of Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian has not come as a surprise as all 'financial experts' in the Narendra Modi government are fed up of its 'colossal economic mismanagement' and are stepping down.

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala cited examples of ex-Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in this regard.

"'Financial experts' of Modi government are completely fed up by its colossal economic mismanagement, tepid economic reforms and financial anarchy," he said on Twitter.

"Subramanian's resignation after the stepping down of Niti Aayog's Panagriya and RBI governor Rajan comes as no surprise!" he said.

Subramanian will be leaving the finance ministry after nearly four years because of "pressing family commitments" and return to the US," Union minister Arun Jaitley said on Wednesday.

File image of Randeep Surjewala. CNN News18

File image of Randeep Surjewala. CNN News18

He was appointed as the CEA to the finance ministry on 16 October, 2014, for a period of three years. In 2017, his term was extended by a year.

"A few days ago, Subramanian met me over video conferencing. He informed me that he would like to go back to the United States on account of pressing family commitments. His reasons were personal but extremely important to him. He left me with no option but to agree with him," Jaitley wrote in a Facebook post.

The minister, however, did not say as to when Subramanian will relinquish the office.

"Profoundly grateful and humbled by these extraordinarily generous words by Jaitley, announcing my decision to return - for personal reasons - to researching & writing. CEA job most rewarding, fulfilling, exciting I have ever had. Many many to thank," Subramanian tweeted minutes after Jaitley's post.


