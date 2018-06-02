Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Mohammad Irsad moves court alleging 'harassment' by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer moved court alleging harassment by Delhi Police, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Saturday.

Kejriwal's counsel Mohammad Irsad told IANS that he was made to wait for about five hours from 6.00 pm to 11.00 pm on Friday at Civil Lines Police Station in north Delhi even though he was observing fast.

The Delhi Police comes under the ambit of Central government-appointed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, with whom Kejriwal shares a rocky relationship.

Irsad had gone to the police station to submit documents related to an inquiry into an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs.

The Chief Secretary had accused two AAP legislators of assaulting him in the presence of Kejriwal at the chief minister's residence on 19 February, where the top bureaucrat had been called for an emergency meeting.

On Saturday, Irsad said they moved court against the "harassment" meted out to him by the police on Friday.

He said that the Investigating Officer refused to accept the documents and demanded that those be certified by Kejriwal.

An application moved at the Patiala House Court reads: "Direct the investigating agency to investigate the case as per the provisions of law and not as per their own whims and fancies."

Irsad told IANS that the court had asked the Investigating Officer to appear before it on 27 June.