Arvind Kejriwal takes a jibe at Narendra Modi, says people are missing 'educated PM' like Manmohan Singh

Politics PTI May 31, 2018 15:18:03 IST

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said people were missing an "educated prime minister" like Manmohan Singh. The former prime minister was the target of Kejriwal's anti-graft campaign during the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls the following year.

File image of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

"People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh- PM should be educated. It's dawning on people now that the PM should be educated," Kejriwal tweeted, posting a Wall Street Journal article on the falling rupee.

Kejriwal and members of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have earlier, too, questioned Modi's academic credentials and the authenticity of his degree. The chief minister also attacked the BJP for playing "dirty politics" over the water crisis in the national capital.

"BJP playing dirty politics with Delhiites war. Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply. Why? Pl don't make people suffer due to ur dirty politics," he said on Twitter.


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 15:18 PM

