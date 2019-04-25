Arvind Kejriwal releases AAP manifesto for seven LS seats in Delhi, promises 85% reservation for college students from NCR

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal Thursday released party's election manifesto, a document which prioritises Delhi residents, with calls for reservations on sectors such as education and government jobs and focuses on statehood for the national capital.

"We will secure 85 percent of the seats of Delhi colleges for residents of the city. Sixty-five percent of the jobs of the region will be secured for residents, similarly," Kejriwal said.

Apart from Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other senior leaders were also present at the unveiling of the poll document for the 2019 General Election, which will be held in a single phase on 12 May in Delhi.

Stressing that it is the goal of the party to ensure that like other countries, India's capital too is given the status of a state, Kejriwal went on to announce a slew of Delhi-specific promises in the manifesto unveiling. The AAP manifesto raised different issues — such as employment, higher education and women's safety.

Launching the AAP manifesto, Kejriwal that the 2019 election is about saving the nation and the Constitution. "We are Indians first, then Hindu or Muslim. Our unity being challenged. Country can be saved only if we don't get divided across religion and caste lines," said the AAP chief.

Sisodia also said that had Delhi been accorded status of a state, then the Jan Lokpal Bill would have been passed by its elected government.

Taking a jibe at the Narendra Modi government, Kejriwal said that the BJP in 2014 polls had promised statehood for Delhi but they did not fulfill it. He further alleged that the Delhi residents are being treated like "second class citizens".

Kejriwal did not spare Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He said if the Modi-Shah duo return to power, the Gandhi scion will be held responsible. "We will do anything to stop Modi-Shah duo. Will support any 'mahagathbandhan' government," Kejriwal said.

Demanding modernisation of Delhi police, the AAP convener said: "If Delhi gets statehood, the police will be accountable to the people, so that women will be protected."

The AAP is fielding Chandni Chowk candidate Pankaj Gupta, East Delhi candidate Atishi, North West Delhi candidate Gugan Singh, South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha, North East Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar and New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goel.

Delhi goes to the polls on 12 May and the results will be announced on 23 May.

