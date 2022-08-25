'I am very happy that not even a single MLA has accepted their offer. I want to tell the people of Delhi that you have voted for an honest party, we will die but will never betray the people of the country,' Kejriwal said.

New Delhi: Amid reports of BJP launching its ‘Operation Lotus’ to break 40 MLAs of AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that not even a single MLA has accepted their offer as the people of Delhi have voted for an honest party.

After a meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators at his residence, Kejriwal, along with his MLAs, went to Rajghat to pray for the failure of the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’.

Addressing the reporters, Kejriwal said, “I am very happy that not even a single MLA has accepted their offer. I want to tell the people of Delhi that you have voted for an honest party, we will die but will never betray the people of the country.”

He said that the BJP had sent a message to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asking him to leave AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

“They wanted him to join BJP along with some other MLAs and they offered him (Manish Sisodia) Delhi CM post, also offered that all cases against him will be withdrawn,” the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal questioned the source of Rs 800 crore allegedly offered by the BJP to 40 AAP MLAs for switching sides and considered himself lucky to have Sisodia by his side, who has no greed for the chief minister’s post.

“I must have done good deeds in my previous life that I’ve got someone like Manish Sisodia with me. He rejected their offer. Now they (BJP) are after our MLAs offering money to join BJP. I have got this news that BJP is offering Rs 20 crore each to leave AAP and join BJP. Where is this money coming from?” the chief minister asked.

Earlier in the day, the AAP alleged that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were targeted by the BJP with an offer of Rs 20 crore each to switch sides, even as all the 62 of its legislators were accounted for during a meeting called by Kejriwal at his residence.

The meeting that concluded within minutes was physically attended by 53 MLAs, including Kejriwal. Seven MLAs were out of station while minister Satyendar Jain is in jail, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan had joined the meeting over the phone, he added.

Ahead of the meeting, sources in the AAP had claimed that 12 MLAs were incommunicado for a couple of days while hoping that they would join Thursday’s deliberations at Kejriwal’s residence.

