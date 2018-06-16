The political war between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal escalated on Saturday, when the L-G's office allegedly stopped chief ministers of four states from meeting Kejriwal at the Raj Niwas.
Kejriwal, who has been camping at the Raj Niwas for six days, alleged that the L-G's office has stopped the four chief ministers from meeting him on the direction of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
"I don’t think Hon’ble LG can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission.
Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance."- @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Cy9bEpne2k

"West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial sought permission to meet CM @ArvindKejriwal, LG mercilessly denied permission. CMs of WB, AP, Karnataka, Kerala are on their way to CM residence. After meeting AK's family they will proceed to LG office."- @raghav_chadha
The impasse reached its peak when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to meet Kejriwal, who has stayed put at the Raj Niwas for the past six days.
Following the denial of permission from the L-G's office, the four leaders met at the Andhra Bhawan and discussed a strategy to put pressure on the BJP-led central government and support Kejriwal, who wants IAS officers to end their non-cooperation with his government.
The four chief ministers sent a letter to the L-G's office seeking time to meet him and make a representation about Kejriwal's protest. They also visited Kejriwal's residence and met his family. Meanwhile, the security outside the L-G's official residence has been beefed up.
As LG denied meeting,
4 CMs - Pinarayi Vijayan, @MamataOfficial, @ncbn & H D Kumaraswamy reaching @ArvindKejriwal's residence.
They will move to @LtGovDelhi office to meet CM & Cabinet Ministers @msisodia, @AapKaGopalRai & @SatyendarJain.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and the AAP criticised Baijal and the central government.
"We live in a democracy. Can the prime minister deny chief ministers of other states to meet the chief minister of another state? Raj Niwas is no one's personal property. It belongs to the people of India," party sources told IANS.
"Permission denied by L-G. Extremely sad state of affairs," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.
Kejriwal followed it up with: "This is getting more and more bizarre..."
Minutes earlier, Chadha had tweeted: "West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asks L-G to let her meet Arvind Kejriwal this evening at 8 pm."
Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike. He also wants the central government to approve his government's proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their houses.
Mamata takes charge during address to media
While Naidu, Kumaraswamy and Vijayan spoke to the media for a short while, Mamata Banerjee had a detailed interaction and took several questions.
Mamata Banerjee seeks PM's intervention
Mamata says four CMs waited for 3-4 hours to meet Kejriwal
The West Bengal chief minister said that the four chief ministers had been waiting for three to four hours to meet Kejriwal. "We made appeals and requests, but to no avail," she said.
'If Delhi is in such a condition, what will happen to the rest of the country?': Mamata Banerjee
'Centre is restricting federal system': Pinarayi Vijayan
Mamata Banerjee speaks of 'constitutional crisis'
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Delhi has a population of about 2 crore. The functioning of the state has been stopped for the last four months, and this is unfortunate. The Centre should not cross the line."
She also said that there is a 'political crisis.'
"All democratic-minded people with Kejriwal"
Following Kumaraswamy's address, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is now speaking to the media. He said, "We are in solidarity with Kejriwal. All democratic-thinking people are with the Delhi chief minister."
HDK seeks intervention from PM
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said, "We came here to show our support to the Delhi chief minister, and to save the democratic system in the country. We demand that the prime minister should intervene in the issue."
AAP spokesperson thanks CMs for 'powerful press conference'
West Bengal CM declines to speak on Congress
To a question on the Congress' absence from the show of Opposition unity, Mamata Banerjee said, "The Congress has its own presence in Delhi. I don't want to comment on this."
'People's mandate must be respected'
Mamata Banerjee has said that the mandate of the people must be respected.
"L-G did not respond to our request for meeting Kejriwal"
Speaking to the media, Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Delhi L-G has not responded to the request to meet Arvind Kejriwal.