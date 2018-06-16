The political war between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal escalated on Saturday, when the L-G's office allegedly stopped chief ministers of four states from meeting Kejriwal at the Raj Niwas.

Kejriwal, who has been camping at the Raj Niwas for six days, alleged that the L-G's office has stopped the four chief ministers from meeting him on the direction of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"I don’t think Hon’ble LG can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission.

Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance."- @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Cy9bEpne2k — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 16, 2018

"West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial sought permission to meet CM @ArvindKejriwal, LG mercilessly denied permission. CMs of WB, AP, Karnataka, Kerala are on their way to CM residence. After meeting AK's family they will proceed to LG office."- @raghav_chadha pic.twitter.com/y5SWpxyiGq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 16, 2018

The impasse reached its peak when West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu decided to meet Kejriwal, who has stayed put at the Raj Niwas for the past six days.

Following the denial of permission from the L-G's office, the four leaders met at the Andhra Bhawan and discussed a strategy to put pressure on the BJP-led central government and support Kejriwal, who wants IAS officers to end their non-cooperation with his government.

The four chief ministers sent a letter to the L-G's office seeking time to meet him and make a representation about Kejriwal's protest. They also visited Kejriwal's residence and met his family. Meanwhile, the security outside the L-G's official residence has been beefed up.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and the AAP criticised Baijal and the central government.

"We live in a democracy. Can the prime minister deny chief ministers of other states to meet the chief minister of another state? Raj Niwas is no one's personal property. It belongs to the people of India," party sources told IANS.

"Permission denied by L-G. Extremely sad state of affairs," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.

Kejriwal followed it up with: "This is getting more and more bizarre..."

Minutes earlier, Chadha had tweeted: "West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee asks L-G to let her meet Arvind Kejriwal this evening at 8 pm."

Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, has been camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their undeclared strike. He also wants the central government to approve his government's proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their houses.

