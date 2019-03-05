Arvind Kejriwal claims Congress has 'secret understanding' with BJP, says AAP ready to fight 'unholy alliance' in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday claimed there are "rumours" that the Congress has a "secret understanding" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asserted that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ready to fight the "unholy alliance".

Kejriwal's comments came in response to Congress' announcement that it will not form any alliance with the AAP in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"At a time when the whole country wants to defeat Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo, Congress is helping BJP by splitting the anti-BJP vote. Rumours are that Congress has some secret understanding with BJP," he tweeted.

"Delhi is ready to fight against Cong-BJP alliance. People will defeat this unholy alliance," he added.

Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit announced on Tuesday that they will not form an alliance with AAP in the national capital for the forthcoming general election.

"A unanimous decision has been taken that there will be no alliance in Delhi," Dikshit said.

The announcement by the former Delhi chief minister came following a meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

