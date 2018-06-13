Arvind Kejriwal, AAP ministers spend second night at L-G's office; Manish Sisodia joins Satyendra Jain on hunger strike

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Wednesday began an indefinite hunger strike at the office of the Lieutenant Governor, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues spent the second night, a day after Health Minister Satyendar Jain sat on a hunger strike there to press for their demands.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's demands to the L-G include direction to IAS officers to end their "strike", action against those who have struck work for "four months".

It has also asked the L-G to approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations.

Kejriwal tweeted from L-G office on Wednesday morning, seeking to know whether it was "possible for IAS officers to return to work without green signal from Prime Minister's Office (PMO)?"

"Aren't IAS officers merely tools being used by Modi government to scuttle good work being done by Delhi government?

In another tweet, Kejriwal said their struggle continues to clear "hurdles" in Delhi's development. Announcing on Twitter, where Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are quite active since the beginning of their sit-in at L-G office from 6 pm on Monday, Sisodia said he too has joined Jain in sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the L-G office. "I am also sitting on an indefinite hunger strike to ensure that Delhiites get their right and also get their pending works cleared. Satyendar Jain's hunger strike is continuing since Tuesday" Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

दिल्ली वालों के कामों में पैदा की जा रही अड़चनों को दूर करवाने के लिए मनीष सिसोदिया जी ने भी अनिश्चितक़ालीन अनशन शुरू किया। सत्येन्दर जी का अनशन जारी है। आज उनके अनशन का दूसरा दिन है। https://t.co/acbBwhUZ2m — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2018

On Tuesday, Kejriwal released a video from L-G office and said AAP ministers had "no option" but to stage a sit-in at L-G's office as Lt Governor Anil Baijal was not paying heed to the Delhi government's demands "despite several requests".

It was the first time in the history of Delhi that a chief minister and his cabinet colleagues have spent a night at the L-G's office in protest to press for their demands, sources said.

The move drew criticism from the Delhi BJP unit, which termed the sit-in as a "mockery of democracy".

"Making mockery of Democracy, No Work only Drama," Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Twitter on Tuesday.

However, the AAP maintained their fight will continue and they will not be "bogged down" till their demands are met.

"Modi and LG are not allowing us to work for the betterment. L-G is orchestrating the strike by the IAS officers", AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

According to the AAP government, officers have not been attending meetings with the ministers and not picking up their calls due to which government work for people was suffering.

In the video message, Kejriwal had said he and his ministers have been requesting the L-G since 23 February to issue directions to the IAS officers to end their "strike", but the Lt Governor was not paying heed to their demands.