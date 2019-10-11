You are here:
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Arvi profile: Congress looking to defy strong anti-incumbency trend in constituency since 2004

  • This year the total number of electors in Arvi are 262239

  • In 2014, Amar S Kale of the Congress won with 75,886 votes against the BJP candidate

  • Arvi is considered as an important centre for the cotton and soybean trade

Arvi Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are no reserved seats under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Wardha district.

Representational image. Reuters

Constituency Name – Arvi

Constituency Number – 44

District – Wardha

Total Electors – 2,62,239

Female Electors – 1,28,312

Male Electors – 1,33,927

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections –  In 2014, Congress' Amar Sharadrao Kale defeated BJP candidate Dadarao Yadavrao Keche. In 2009, Keche defeated Kale. In 2004, Kale defeated Keche.

Demographics – Arvi is an important centre for the cotton and soybean trade. It is also known for its British time rail 'Shakuntla Express', which is one of the longest surviving narrow gauge rail lines in India.

