Arunachal West Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 4,46,515 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 2,27,18

Male electors: 2,19,334

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Lumla, Tawang, Mukto, Dirang, Kalaktang, Thrizino-Buragaon, Bomdila, Bameng, Chayangtajo, Seppa East, Seppa West, Pakke-Kasang, Itanagar, Doimukh, Sagalee, Yachuli, Ziro-Hapoli, Palin, Nyapin, Tali, Koloriang, Nacho, Taliha, Daporijo, Raga, Damporijo, Liromoba, Likabali, Basar, Along West, Along East, Rumgong, Mechuka

Results in last four elections: In 1999, Jarbom Gamlin won the seat on a Congress ticket. Takam Sanjoy won the seat as a Congress candidate in 2009. In the 2004 and 2014 elections, the incumbent MoS Home Affairs, Khiren Rijiju won the seat on a BJP ticket.

Demographics: The constituency is dominated by Nyishi community, which is the largest tribe in the state. The community reportedly constitutes one-third of the total electorate of the Lok Sabha constituency. They together with a large number of non-tribal immigrants from other parts of India can swing the election in favour of any candidate. The most populated district in Arunachal Pradesh – Papam Pare – and the state capital Itanagar are located within this constituency.

