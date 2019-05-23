Arunachal East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Co-presented by


Arunachal East Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NPP Khyoda Apik 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rumak Jomoh 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
AIFB Jomin Nyokir Kara 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(S) Jarjum Ete 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Nabam Tuki 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPOA Subu Kechi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Kiren Rijiju 0 Votes 0% Votes

Arunachal East Lok Sabha Constituency

Total electors: 3,01,173 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 1,47,025

Male electors: 1,54,148

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Tuting Yingkiong, Pangin, Nari-Koyu, Pasighat West, Pasighat East, Mebo, Mariyang-Geku, Anini, Dambuk, Roing, Tezu, Hayuliang, Chowkam, Namsai, Lekang, Bordumsa-Diyum, Miao, Nampong, Changlang South, Changlang North, Namsang, Khonsa East, Khonsa West, Borduria-Bagapani, Kanubari, Longding-Pumao, Pongchou-Wakka.

Results in last four elections: The Congress has won seven out of the 11 times in this constituency. In the 1999 elections, Wangcha Rajkumar won the seat on the Congress platform before losing to BJP’s Tapir Gao. However, in the 2009 and 2014 elections, Ninong Ering of the Congress party won the seat.

Demographics: At least two-thirds of the population belong to the tribal communities, with the rest being migrants from other parts of India. While people belonging to the Adi people dominate the Upper Siang and East Siang district, the Upper Dibang Valley and Anjaw district is majorly populated by Mishmi people. Moreover, the Zekhring tribe is found in parts of Lohit and Anjaw district. Some of the districts coming under this constituency rank among the least populated in India.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 07:26:03 IST

