Arun Jaitley withdraws defamation case against Kumar Vishwas after AAP leader writes 'poetic' apology letter

BJP leader Arun Jaitley has withdrawn a defamation case filed by him against AAP leader Kumar Vishwas after the latter tendered an "apology letter" to him. Bar and Bench reported that Vishwas apologised to Jaitley by writing a poetic letter to him.

The AAP leader, on 4 May, had told the Delhi High Court that his statements against Jaitley were based on information received as a party worker from party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Vishwas had told Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw of the high court that before rendering an apology or making any other statement to Jaitley on the issue, he wishes to know whether his party leaders lied or not while issuing statements against the senior BJP leader.

The court had allowed him more time to decide what statement he will make so that the suit can be disposed of.

On 3 April, the high court accepted a joint application by Kejriwal and other AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Deepak Bajpai, Raghav Chadha and Jaitley to seek court permission to withdraw the civil defamation case filed by the latter.

Kejriwal and other AAP leaders apologised to Jaitley and his family for accusing him of corruption during his 13-year stint at the Delhi and District Cricket Association.

However, Jaitley continued with his suit proceedings against sixth accused, Kumar Vishwas, as he had not tendered any apology.

With inputs from IANS