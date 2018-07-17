Football world cup 2018

Arun Jaitley should rather look into BJP's 'unholy alliances' with incompatible allies, says Dinesh Gundu Rao after FM targets Congress-JD(S) coalition

Politics Press Trust of India Jul 17, 2018 15:54:02 IST

Bengaluru: KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that Union Minister Minister Arun Jaitley should look into BJP's efforts to strike 'unholy alliances' with incompatible allies before calling the Congress-JDS alliance in Karnataka as 'opportunist.'

File image of Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao. Twitter@dineshgrao

"Before making comments on JDS-Congress alliance, Jaitley should look into his party's backyard. What was the ideological compulsion of BJP to form a government with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir? Was it not an unholy alliance with incompatible partners? Was it not an opportunist attempt by BJP?" Rao told reporters.

He was reacting to Jaitley's Facebook post, where he has lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his emotional outburst on Monday and termed the JDS-Congress alliance as opportunist. Jaitley also alleged that the alliance's aim was survival and not serving the nation.

Rao questioned BJP's "desperation" to form governments in Goa and the North-Eastern states by striking "unholy alliances" with the respective parties there. "Where is the moral high ground Jaitley is talking about?" he asked.

On Kumaraswamy's emotional outburst, Rao said it is a human expression of anguish against BJP's 'negative politics,' which revolves around communalism. Also,he has not said anything against Congress, Rao said.

Kumaraswamy on 14 July had turned emotional while addressing a party workers convention, saying he was not happy in the top post and was "swallowing the pain like Vishakantha
(Lord Shiva)."

Rao said Jaitley should focus on problems facing his department and the country, instead of moralising on the JDS-Congress alliance. "It is very easy to write blogs sitting in an AC room in Delhi. Instead of doing that, he should be solving the economic problems, including the plummeting Rupee, bank scams and others," he said.

Rao also alleged that Jaitley literally has no work as his department is being run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hence he is writing on his blog.


Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 15:54 PM

