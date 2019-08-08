Ghulam Nabi Azad says 'anyone can be bought' after Ajit Doval interacts with Kashmiri locals, cops; BJP demands apology

Veteran Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday reacted to the pictures and videos of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval's interacting with Kashmiri locals and police officers in Shopian district calling it a sham. Hinting at the alleged staged nature of Doval's confidence-building measure, Azad said: "Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (You can give money and make them say or do whatever you wish to)."

#WATCH: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress on pictures of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval interacting with locals in Shopian yesterday: Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/iJgwezkeWb — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Doval on Wednesday undertook a visit to the militancy-heavy south Kashmir and was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals in the area. The pictures and videos went viral on social media. He had arrived in Kashmir on Tuesday, a day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370, which gave special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at Azad for insinuating that Doval's visit to Jammu and Kashmir was orchestrated through bribery, and demanded his apology, saying that the remarks could be used by Pakistan on global forums.

Terming the comment "unfortunate", BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that such remarks were expected from the "people of Pakistan" and not from India's "biggest political party". "Ghulam Nabi Azad's comments are unfortunate. I condemn it strongly....when the NSA visits the state and meets and eats with the people of the area, the Congress says that we have paid them money? "These accusations come from the people of Pakistan. This is not expected from a big political party like the Congress. How can you make these accusations? This statement will be used by Pakistan on global forums. He should immediately apologise for the comments," Hussain told a news channel.

With inputs from PTI