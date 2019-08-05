Article 370, 35A are ‘anti-India’, says Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina amid rising tensions in state

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday said that Article 370 and 35A are "anti-India Articles". "Article 370 and 35A have created walls of hatred, they are anti-India Articles... Article 35A has done discrimination with women in Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 has given birth to terrorism and separatists in the state. BJP's stand on Article 35A and Article 370 is clear," Raina said.

In the backdrop of additional deployment of forces in the Valley an uneasy calm has enveloped the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Though the government has urged the residents of the state to not panic, the situation in the region remained tense.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the state. The government has also imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area.

Asked about the current situation in the state, Raina said, "The leaders of Kashmir have created a lot of disturbance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided funds, sanctioned big projects for people there. Food, shelter, water, projects, they take everything from India, but praise Pakistan".

"These Jammu and Kashmir politicians have played the worst role in creating bad situation in Kashmir. That's why the central government had to take such hard steps. The government had to take such steps as the leaders in Kashmir never supported nationalism. They have supported terrorists", he said.

He added, "Whenever the country faced crisis they stayed mum, but when a Pakistani terrorist dies, they feel the pain. The Congress, National Conference and PDP leaders remained silent when our Jawans were killed in Pulwama and Uri... And when India took revenge in Balakot, they raised questions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always taken decisions which are in favour of people of Jammu and Kashmir. People of Jammu and Kashmir are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only leaders are feeling pained."

Raina said that the leaders of "National Conference, Congress and PDP" are "always singing the tones of anti-national forces." Late in the night, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti were placed under house arrest. Congress leader Usman Majid and CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami also said they were being detained.