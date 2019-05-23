Arrah Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Arrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 18,32,332

Female electors: 8,22,292

Male electors: 10,10,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation in 2008, it lost some of its key regions to Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the seat in 1999 and 2004 polls. However, Janata Dal United JD(U)’s Meena Singh won the seat in 2009 but, forfeited it to BJP’s Raj Kumar Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Bhojpur district. The district is affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and currently is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 27,28,407 people, as per Census 2011.

