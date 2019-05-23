Co-presented by


Arrah Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:07:20 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SSD Raj Giri Bhagat 0 Votes 0% Votes
ABJS Bharat Bhushan Pandey 0 Votes 0% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Raju Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Ram Raj Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BKVP Krishna Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Anil Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shiv Das Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Lakshaman Kumar Ojha 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP R. K. Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Manoj Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
Arrah Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 18,32,332

Female electors: 8,22,292

Male electors: 10,10,040

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Post-delimitation in 2008, it lost some of its key regions to Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

Assembly constituencies: Sandesh, Barhara, Arrah, Agiaon (SC), Tarari, Jagdishpur, Shahpur.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) retained the seat in 1999 and 2004 polls. However, Janata Dal United JD(U)’s Meena Singh won the seat in 2009 but, forfeited it to BJP’s Raj Kumar Singh in 2014.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Bhojpur district. The district is affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) and currently is a beneficiary of the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme. It has a population of 27,28,407 people, as per Census 2011.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:07:20 IST

