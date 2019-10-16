Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Armori profile: BJP's Krushna Gajbe pitted against Congress' Anandrao Gedam even as latter's fate remain unclear

Armori Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Gadchiroli district — Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST), Aheri (ST)

Constituency Name – Armori

Constituency Number – 67

District – Gadchiroli

Total Electors – 253033

Female Electors – 125288

Male Electors –127745



Third Gender—0



Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections – In 1999, Ramkrishna Hari Madavi of the Shiv Sena won this seat with 36,410 votes against Anandrao Gangaram Gedam of the Congress who netted 36,004 votes only. In 2004, Gedam of Congress won this seat receiving 56,567 votes against then-incumbent MLA Madavi. In 2009, Gedam once again won this seat with 41,257 votes against Independent candidate Surendrasingh Bajrangsingh Chandel who netted only 35,702 votes. In the 2014 election, BJP candidate Krushna Damaji Gajbe wrested the seat from the sitting MLA Gedam of Congress. Gajbe received 60,413 votes against Gedam who received only 47,680 votes.

In the 2019 election, BJP has fielded Gajbe once again while the Congress' candidate is Gedam. However, Gedam's fate was unclear till Wednesday in the election with the two-time Congress MLA booked for the kidnapping of Congress rebel Bagguji Tadam. Hearing on Gedam's interim bail is likely to be declared on Wednesday. According to reports, Gedam's supporters of have already gone underground.

Also, in the fray are Dilip Haridas Parchake of the Communist Party of India, Balkrushna Shriram Sadmake of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Ramesh Lalsay Korcha of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, and Independent candidate Surendrasingh Bajarangsingh Chandel, among others.

Demographics – This town is situated on the banks of river Wainganga. It is famous for its educational facilities.