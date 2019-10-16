Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Arjuni Morgaon profile: NCP fields Mohan Chandrikapure against BJP's two-time MLA Rajkumar Badole

Arjuni Morgaon Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories in the Gondiya district — Arjuni Morgaon (SC) and Amgaon (ST).

Constituency Name – Arjuni Morgaon

Constituency Number – 63

District – Gondiya

Total Electors – 2,52,500

Female Electors – 1,25,441

Male Electors – 1,27,058

Third Gender—1

Reserved – Yes (SC) and (ST)

Results in previous elections – In 2009, Rajkumar Sudam Badole of BJP won this seat with 69,856 votes against Congress candidate Raut Ramlal Budhaji who netted 53,549 votes. In 2014, the sitting BJP MLA won this seat with 64,401 votes against Nandagawali Rajesh Mulchand of the Congress party who netted only 34,106 votes in total.

In the 2019 election, the NCP, which is contesting the election in alliance with Congress, has fielded Manohar Gowardhan Chandrikapure against incumbent MLA and BJP leader Badole in the seat reserved under both SC and ST categories. Also in the fray are Shivdas Shrawan Sakhare of Bahujan Samaj Party, Ajay Sambhaji Lanjewar of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi and Dilipkumar Laldas Walde of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, among others.

Demographics – It is a city in the Gondia district and is famous for its educational institutes.