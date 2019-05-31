Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises: BJP leader was civil servant before he joined politics

Arjun Ram Meghwal was appointed Minister of State in the ministries of Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. He earlier took charge as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation in 2017 under the Narendra Modi cabinet. Before the Cabinet reshuffle, he was the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs in the Modi government.

He joined politics in 2009 after resigning from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). The BJP parliamentarian from Rajasthan first grabbed headlines for cycling to Parliament in 2015, and still is often spotted biking to work. It was Meghwal who led the BJP fight against Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra for allegedly acquiring government land. He had sparked controversy in 2018 for linking incidents of cow vigilantism with the "rising popularity" of Modi.

In the recently-concluded election, Meghwal retained the Bikaner seat by defeating his cousin and Congress rival Madan Gopal, who had taken voluntary retirement from the Indian Police Service (IPS) to contest the Lok Sabha polls. Meghwal won the seat for the third time, defeating his cousin by 2,64,081 votes.

Meghwal — who was awarded the Best Parliamentarian Award in 2013 — completed his graduation in Law in 1977 and thereafter, did post-graduation in Arts in the year 1979. In 1982, he qualified the RAS Exams and got elected for the Rajasthan Udhyog Seva. He was appointed as Assistant Director in the Jila Udhyog Kendra and worked as the General Manager of Jila Udhyog Kendra of Jhunjhnu, Dhaulpur, Rajsamvad, Jaipur, Alwar and Shriganganagar districts of Rajasthan.