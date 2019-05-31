Arjun Munda, Cabinet Minister 2019: BJP's tribal face in Jharkhand and former three-time chief minister makes cut

Arjun Munda had defeated Congress' Kali Charana Munda by an extremely thin margin of just 1,445 votes from Khunti Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand.

He had served as the chief minister of Jharkhand thrice. But in the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, he lost to the JMM's Dashrath Gagrai by nearly 12,000 votes.

The Telegraph reported that Munda was initially reluctant to contest polls from Khunti after BJP's central leadership indicated its choice.

Khunti had recently seen a lot of tribal agitations, including the violent Pathalgadi movement which had taken on a secessionist turn.