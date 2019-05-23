Co-presented by


Araria Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:05:28 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Md. Matin 0 Votes 0% Votes
BLND Sudama Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Minhaz Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mukesh Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Md. Mobinul Haque 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Tarachand Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
RJD Sarfaraz Alam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Abdul Wahid Khan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rama Nand Rishideo 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shahin Pravin 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Ram Nrayan Bharti 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Pradeep Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
Araria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,87,348 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,44,464

Male electors: 8,42,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat, Sikti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sukhdeo Paswan won the seat in 1999. In 2004, he contested as a BJP candidate and managed to retain the seat. In 2009, BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Singh came to power but lost the seat to RJD’s Tasleem Uddin in 2014. In the bypolls in 2018, RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam won, defeating BJP rival Singh.

Demographics: It covers the entire Araria district. The constituency has a population of 28,11,569 people as per Census 2011. It has 12.07 lakh Muslims residing and an Scheduled Caste population of 382684 people. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:05:28 IST

