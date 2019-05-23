Araria Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Araria Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 9

Total electors: 15,87,348 (as per 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,44,464

Male electors: 8,42,884

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. It was de-reserved in 2008

Assembly constituencies: Narpatganj, Raniganj, Forbesganj, Araria, Jokhihat, Sikti

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sukhdeo Paswan won the seat in 1999. In 2004, he contested as a BJP candidate and managed to retain the seat. In 2009, BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Singh came to power but lost the seat to RJD’s Tasleem Uddin in 2014. In the bypolls in 2018, RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam won, defeating BJP rival Singh.

Demographics: It covers the entire Araria district. The constituency has a population of 28,11,569 people as per Census 2011. It has 12.07 lakh Muslims residing and an Scheduled Caste population of 382684 people. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme.

