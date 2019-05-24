Arambagh Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 16,00,293 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,33,629

Female electors: 7,66,664

Assembly Constituencies: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul, Chandrakona (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: The seat became reserved for SCs from 2008 onwards.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Communist Party of India Marxist's (CPM) Anil Basu won the seat consecutively between 1984 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Shakti Mohan Malik of the CPM won the seat. He lost the seat to Aparupa Poddar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Arambagh had been a stronghold of the Left even during tough times. In fact, Anil Basu of the CPM registered the biggest electoral victory in Indian history in 2004 (now surpassed) in this constituency. However, in 2014, the seat fell to TMC for the first time. The majority of the constituency is rural in nature.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.