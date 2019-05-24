Co-presented by


Arambagh Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 15:39:34 IST

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) 649,929 Votes 44% Votes
BJP Tapan Kumar Ray 648,787 Votes 44% Votes
CPI(M) Sakti Mohan Malik 100,520 Votes 7% Votes
INC Jyoti Kumari Das 25,128 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 20,495 Votes 1% Votes
RJASP Binay Kumar Malik 8,669 Votes 1% Votes
IND Chittaranjan Mallick 7,648 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Samir Mitra 4,714 Votes 0% Votes
SUCI Prosanta Malik 3,473 Votes 0% Votes
BNRP Jhantu Lal Pakre 2,618 Votes 0% Votes

Arambagh Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 29

Total electors: 16,00,293 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,33,629

Female electors: 7,66,664

Assembly Constituencies: Haripal, Tarakeswar, Pursurah, Arambag (SC), Goghat (SC), Khanakul, Chandrakona (SC)

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimitation: The seat became reserved for SCs from 2008 onwards.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Communist Party of India Marxist's (CPM) Anil Basu won the seat consecutively between 1984 and 2009. In 2009 elections, Shakti Mohan Malik of the CPM won the seat. He lost the seat to Aparupa Poddar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Arambagh had been a stronghold of the Left even during tough times. In fact, Anil Basu of the CPM registered the biggest electoral victory in Indian history in 2004 (now surpassed) in this constituency. However, in 2014, the seat fell to TMC for the first time. The majority of the constituency is rural in nature.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:39:34 IST

