Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Araku Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Goddeti Madhavi from YSRCP is leading with 54.3% votes at 3:38 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 15:38:46 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
YSRCP Goddeti Madhavi 80,779 Votes 54% Votes
TDP Kishore Chandra Deo 42,283 Votes 28% Votes
NOTA Nota 7,071 Votes 5% Votes
JSP Gangulaiah Vampuru 6,261 Votes 4% Votes
INC Shruti Devi Vyricherla 3,122 Votes 2% Votes
BJP Dr Kosuri Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy 2,931 Votes 2% Votes
IND Narava Satyavathi 1,541 Votes 1% Votes
IND Anumula Vamsikrishna 1,374 Votes 1% Votes
IND Kangala Baludora 1,322 Votes 1% Votes
IND Biddika Ramayya 1,305 Votes 1% Votes
JNJP Swamula Subrahamanyam 642 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Araku Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,272,340 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 456,802

Male electors: 450,038

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into being in 2008 when Parvathipuram constituency was dissolved and joined with Araku Valley.

Assembly Constituencies: Parvathipuram (SC), Rampachodovaram (ST), Paderu (ST), Palakonda (ST), Salur (ST), Araku Valley (ST), Kurupam (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress' Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla won the seat in 2009. In 2014, the seat was won by Geetha Kothapalli from the YSRC.

Demographics: Home to the Gondi tribe, the constituency also houses the Vizag steel plant and is recognised as an education hub in the state. Almost 73.8 percent of the population of Araku belongs to the Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 census. The TDP, which has entered the good books of locals by banning bauxite mining in the area, has placed V Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo. Deo has quit the INC. Meanwhile, Geetha Kothapalli resigned from YSRC in 2016 and floated her own party the Jana Jagruthi Party.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 15:38:46 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile