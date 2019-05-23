Araku Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates

Araku Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 18

Total electors: 1,272,340 ( 2014 estimates)

Female electors: 456,802

Male electors: 450,038

Reserved: Yes, For Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into being in 2008 when Parvathipuram constituency was dissolved and joined with Araku Valley.

Assembly Constituencies: Parvathipuram (SC), Rampachodovaram (ST), Paderu (ST), Palakonda (ST), Salur (ST), Araku Valley (ST), Kurupam (ST)

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress' Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla won the seat in 2009. In 2014, the seat was won by Geetha Kothapalli from the YSRC.

Demographics: Home to the Gondi tribe, the constituency also houses the Vizag steel plant and is recognised as an education hub in the state. Almost 73.8 percent of the population of Araku belongs to the Scheduled Tribes, according to the 2011 census. The TDP, which has entered the good books of locals by banning bauxite mining in the area, has placed V Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo. Deo has quit the INC. Meanwhile, Geetha Kothapalli resigned from YSRC in 2016 and floated her own party the Jana Jagruthi Party.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.