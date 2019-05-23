Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Arakkonam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 12:50:01 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
NTK Y.R.Pavendhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI M.Savitha 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
DMK Jagathrakshakan S 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMK A.K.Moorthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
MNM Rajendran, N. 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND B.Ganesan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Panchu.Udayakumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND R.Elam Vazhuthi 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND R.Ramesh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND C.Moorthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND P.S.Suresh 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Dr.T.M.S.Sadhu Muthu Kirshan Erajendran 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.S.Krishnan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND S.Shettu 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Natarajan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND G.Moorthy 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND M.Parthiban 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND N.G.Parthiban 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP D.Doss 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,01,545 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,92,883

Female Electors: 7,08,662

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruttani, Arkonam (SC), Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot, Katpadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Tiruttani Assembly segment added to Arakkonam.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Jagatrakshakan of the DMK won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2004 elections, R Velu of the Pattali Makkal Katchi won the seat. In 2014 polls, AIADMK’s G Hari won the seat.

Demography: In Arakkonam, Vanniyars are the most dominant electorate, estimated to be about 30 percent of the economy. The Mudaliars and the Scheduled Castes together form at least half of the electorate. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 12:50:01 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile