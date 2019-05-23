Arakkonam Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Arakkonam Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency Number: 7

Total Electors: 14,01,545 (2014 estimates)

Male Electors: 6,92,883

Female Electors: 7,08,662

Assembly Constituencies: Tiruttani, Arkonam (SC), Sholinghur, Ranipet, Arcot, Katpadi

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. In 2008. Tiruttani Assembly segment added to Arakkonam.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: S Jagatrakshakan of the DMK won the seat in 1999 and 2009 elections. In 2004 elections, R Velu of the Pattali Makkal Katchi won the seat. In 2014 polls, AIADMK’s G Hari won the seat.

Demography: In Arakkonam, Vanniyars are the most dominant electorate, estimated to be about 30 percent of the economy. The Mudaliars and the Scheduled Castes together form at least half of the electorate. Muslims are also found in sizeable numbers in this constituency.

