Aonla Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: BJP's Dharmendra Kashyap leading

Aonla Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 24

Total electors: 16,53,577 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 7,36,517

Male electors: 9,17,060

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Aonla, Bithari Chainpur, Dataganj, Faridpur, Shekhupur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 1999 and 2004 elections, Kunwar Savraj Singh won the seat, first as a Samajwadi Party candidate and then as a JD(U) candidate. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi won the seat in 2009 elections while Dharmendra Kashyap of the BJP won the seat in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: The seat has been won by Thakur candidates eight times. This highlights the dominance of the community in the electoral landscape of the constituency. Muslim, Dalit, Brahmin, Kashyap and Kurmi communities are also found in large numbers in this constituency.

