Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Anushakti Nagar profile: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik seeks to wrest back seat from Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate

Anushakti Nagar Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name— Anushakti Nagar

Constituency Number—172

District Name—Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors— 250021

Female Electors—114412

Male Electors— 135607

Third Gender—2

Reserved— None

Results in previous elections—In 2009 elections, Nawab Malik of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won this seat with 38,928 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Kate Tukaram Ramkrishna who netted 32,103 votes. In 2014, the former runner-up Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate emerged as the present MLA by defeating NCP's Nawab Malik.

In 2019 elections, NCP is once again fielding Nawab Malik against the incumbent MLA and Shiv Sena candidate Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate.