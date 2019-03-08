Annual RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, meeting of highest decision-making body, begins in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Gwalior: A three-day annual meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha began in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Friday. The Sabha is the highest decision-making body in RSS.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and senior functionary Bhaiyaji Joshi are participating in the meet, other than nearly 1400 Sangh workers.

On 27 February, Bhagwat, while referring to the Indian Air force (IAF) strike in Balakot in Pakistan, had said that India completed the 13th-day ritual or tehravi (Hindu ritual performed for the soul of the deceased to attain salvation) of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

