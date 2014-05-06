Politics

Angry Preity Zinta finds herself amid Modi-Kejriwal tug-of-war

Zinta sent rumour mills churning after she visited a temple in Varanasi and was asked if she was campaigning for a political party

FP Staff Last Updated:August 23, 2023 13:27:09 IST
As elections heat up, Bollywood star Preity Zinta found herself amid controversy after her recent trip to Varanasi where she said she is a “Modi fan.”

Zinta sent rumour mills churning after she visited a temple in Varanasi. As speculation raged over whether she was campaigning for a political party, during a brief conversation with the media, the actress said that she is a fan of BJP’s prime ministerial bid Narendra Modi, Zee News reported.

The report quoted her as saying: “I am his (Modi) fan, hope he wins, he doesn’t need campaigning, have just come to pray to God.”

However, later reports claimed that the actress’s family was unhappy with her show of support for the Gujarat Chief Minister.

The angry star took to Twitter to lash out at the media report for allegedly misquoting her mother as being unhappy with her. She tweeted saying, “Misquoting an actor is one story but creating an interview with my mom over a political discussion is unacceptable by me.”

Zinta denied rumours that she was being paid to campaign by any political party. In a series of Tweets, she said:

 

 

 

 

Yesterday, Zinta took took to Twitter to clarify rumours of her family’s alleged unhappiness with her:

 

Published on: May 06, 2014 14:35:10 IST

