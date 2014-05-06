Angry Preity Zinta finds herself amid Modi-Kejriwal tug-of-war
Zinta sent rumour mills churning after she visited a temple in Varanasi and was asked if she was campaigning for a political party
As elections heat up, Bollywood star Preity Zinta found herself amid controversy after her recent trip to Varanasi where she said she is a “Modi fan.”
Zinta sent rumour mills churning after she visited a temple in Varanasi. As speculation raged over whether she was campaigning for a political party, during a brief conversation with the media, the actress said that she is a fan of BJP’s prime ministerial bid Narendra Modi, Zee News reported.
The report quoted her as saying: “I am his (Modi) fan, hope he wins, he doesn’t need campaigning, have just come to pray to God.”
However, later reports claimed that the actress’s family was unhappy with her show of support for the Gujarat Chief Minister.
The angry star took to Twitter to lash out at the media report for allegedly misquoting her mother as being unhappy with her. She tweeted saying, “Misquoting an actor is one story but creating an interview with my mom over a political discussion is unacceptable by me.”
Zinta denied rumours that she was being paid to campaign by any political party. In a series of Tweets, she said:
I don’t campaign for any political party. Have not done it in the past nor will do it in the future. Hope its clear to everyone once & 4all.
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 2, 2014
So once & 4 all – let’s clear the air ! I went to Varanasi 2 a temple with my mom. There I was asked 2 comment on Mr Modi & Arvind kejriwal
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 2, 2014
What do u think of Mr Modi & do u think he will win?My Answer – I admire Mr Modi & am his fan & I hope he wins. Every1 is talking about him
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 2, 2014
Arvind K has his heart in the right place & we need AAP to be a watchdog 4 corruption in India. They are a young party & have a long way2 go
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 2, 2014
Yesterday, Zinta took took to Twitter to clarify rumours of her family’s alleged unhappiness with her:
Dear MAIL TODAY – Misquoting an actor is 1 story but creating an interview with my MOM over a political discussion is Unacceptable by me.
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 5, 2014
Election time & things r getting dirtier so I’ll appreciate it if the media keeps my family out of it. Remember I’m not fighting Elections!
— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 5, 2014
