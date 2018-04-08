Andhra special status: Arvind Kejriwal meets detained TDP MPs in Delhi, extends support for party's demands

As Delhi Police detained Telugu Desam Party (TDP) parliamentarians on Sunday protesting near the prime minister's residence, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met the MPs at the police station and extended support to their demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Posting several images on Twitter from Tughlak Road Police Station in New Delhi, Kejriwal condemned the MPs' detention, saying, "I went and met them at the police station in solidarity."

TDP MPs taken to Tughlak Road Police Stn for demanding Spl status for AP. I went and met them at police stn in solidarity. We condemn their detention and fully support demand for spl status of AP. pic.twitter.com/QGJsuTyg2q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2018

The decision to protest was taken after party MPs held a meeting at Rajya Sabha member YS Chowdary's residence on Sunday morning to decide the future course of action. However, all leaders were detained on the way to the prime minister's residence by the Delhi Police and CRPF.

"The prime minister is the person to take decisions on special category status. He has to fulfil his promises and that is why we want to raise our demands with him," MP Jaydev Galla said.

On 4 April, Kejriwal had met Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu as part of the latter's efforts to mobilise support for the no-confidence motion moved by TDP against the Centre. The two leaders also discussed the special category status promised to Andhra Pradesh.

"The Delhi chief minister said he would offer support to the TDP through members from his party in both Houses of the Parliament," Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh had said.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who arrived in New Delhi last week, has met leaders from different political parties to further his cause.

In March, TDP withdrew its ministers from the Union cabinet and walked out of the NDA after the BJP-led Centre denied special category status to Andhra Pradesh. The party had subsequently issued no-confidence motion notices against the government.

However, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan didn't introduce it due to continuous disruptions in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party leaders continue their indefinite hunger strike here for the third day for the same demand of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

With inputs from PTI