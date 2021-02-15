Andhra Pradesh urban local body polls to be held on 10 March; counting of votes on 14 March

The elections will be held for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission announced on Monday that urban local body polls in the state will be held on 10 March, and the results will be announced on 14 March.

Re-polling, if required, will be held on 13 March

The elections will be held for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities/nagar panchayats. The municipal corporations which will go to polls are Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Chittoor, YSR, Kurnool and Ananthapuramu. Municipalities/nagar panchayats in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Ananthapuramu, Kurnool, YSR and Chittoor.

The Andhra Pradesh urban local body polls were going to be held in March 2020, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In a press note, the state election commission has said, "The Commission reviewed the situation and decided that the situation is conducive for conduct of elections to local bodies."

At present, the panchayat elections are also underway in the state. The polls began from 9 February and will go on till 21 February in four phases.

As many as 7,507 candidates are contesting for sarpanch posts and 44.876 are in the fray for ward members. The panchayat elections are being held to elect a total of 20,817 ward members, an official press release said.

With inputs from PTI