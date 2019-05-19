Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Projections to start coming in after 6 pm; battle between TDP's Naidu, YSRCP's Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Exit Poll Results 2019 LATEST Updates: With voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls concluding Sunday, a whole host of national pollsters — News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis, Times Now-CNX, NewsX-Neta, Republic Bharat-Jan Ki Baat, Republic-CVoter, ABP-CSDS and Today's Chanakya — will release their predictions after 6 pm on 19 May (Sunday). The numbers for the exit polls, however, will only start coming in once voting ends in phase seven and the Election Commission of India gives the go-ahead for airing exit polls.

An election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations. Usually, private surveying firms or institutions working for newspapers and broadcasters ask voters whom they actually voted for and assuming that they have got the correct answers, they predict the result trends. Election predictions based on exit and opinion polls have gained much traction in the past decade with television's reach increasing in India alongside the mushrooming of digital news portals. It is important to also note that predictions sometimes hit the bull's eye (for example, in 2014 Today's Chanakya had projected 340 seats for NDA and 291 for the BJP), and sometimes, pollsters also get it horribly wrong.

Andhra Pradesh

Voting for all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies across Andhra Pradesh were held in a single phase on 11 April. The high-stakes battle for power in the state and the Centre unfolded across the state with widespread violence between party workers of regional giants — the Telugu Desam Party and YS Rajashekar Congress Party. Allegations of distribution of money and EVM malfunctions, the scale of which is under debate, drew considerations from the Election Commission regarding repolling in certain constituencies. A total of 2,395 candidates battled it out. In constituencies like Puthalapattu, the inter-party clashes turned so violent that polling had to be stopped at 3 pm.

The night before Phase 1, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Dwivedi at the secretariat in Velagapudi, Amaravati. During the meeting, Naidu protested against the alleged bias by the EC in favour of the Opposition YSRCP, especially in the transfer of key officials. Naidu also accused the EC of playing into the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On polling day, YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy pointed to this meeting to allege that the chief minister was threatening the EC. In the 2014 elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly held in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the state recorded 70.75 percent voter turnout.

Telangana

Telangana, which also went to polls in the first phase on 11 April, recorded 62.69 percent turnout across its 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, where former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among prominent candidates in the fray. Khammam recorded the highest percentage at 75.28, while Hyderabad, from where Owaisi is seeking re-election, registered 44.75 percent. Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, where 185 candidates, including more than 170 farmers are in the fray, registered 68.33 percent polling. A total of 443 candidates were in the fray in the state which has over 2.97 crore eligible voters.

Votes will be counted on 23 May.

