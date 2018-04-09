Andhra Pradesh special status row: TDP MPs protesting in Delhi to return, say will spread awareness on issue in state

New Delhi: TDP MPs who have been protesting in Delhi demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, on Monday announced that they would return to their constituencies to create awareness among people about the issue.

YSR Congress lawmakers, however, continued with their indefinite hunger strike at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan on Ashoka Road over the issue for the fourth day on Monday.

On Sunday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs were detained by police when they tried to protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

After visiting Rajghat with party colleagues on Monday, TDP MP YS Chowdary said, "Their (BJP) actions indicates murder of democracy. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is chalking out plans for activities in the state till the next session of Parliament."

"We will go to our constituencies to create awareness among people in every district and mandal, and prepare them for a fight. We will again come back and achieve special category status," he told reporters.

TDP MP and former Union aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, "For four years, we took the country's aviation to top position. The Centre has to take the responsibility of hand-holding all states."

The TDP withdrew its ministers in the union cabinet and walked out of the NDA after the BJP-led Centre denied special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP had issued no-confidence motion notice against the government. However, it was never taken up for discussion due to continued disruptions during second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.