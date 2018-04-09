Andhra Pradesh special status row: Chandrababu Naidu says detention of TDP MPs in Delhi 'height of Centre's oppressive attitude'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the detention of TDP MPs by the police in New Delhi, saying it was the "height of the Centre's oppressive attitude".

It was "atrocious" to behave in "an inhuman" manner against the MPs, who tried to stage a peaceful protest outside the prime minister's residence, he said.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office on Sunday said Naidu spoke over phone with some of the MPs who had been hospitalised following their "arrest" and enquired about their health.

"They (Delhi Police) behaved in an inhuman fashion, without even caring about the MPs' age. This was the height of the Centre's oppressive attitude. The Centre's stance is totally undemocratic," the chief minister said.

The TDP MPs were detained when they attempted to protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.