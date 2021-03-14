Andhra Pradesh municipal election results: YSRCP set to sweep polls, leads in eight corporations

In the Vijayawada municipal corporation, the Telugu Desam has won the 9th division and is leading in the 3rd, 11th, 27th and 47th divisions

The YSR Congress Party on Sunday appeared set to sweep the civic polls in Andhra Pradesh, with the party winning at least 19 municipalities, as per the latest figures.

In all, the party is ahead in eight municipal corporations and 61 municipalities and nagar panchayats, according to an NDTV report.

The YSRCP has won the municipalities of Rayachoti, Pulivendula, Yarraguntla, Naidupet, Sullurupet, Venkatagiri, Madakasira, Puttaparthi, Tuni, Kovvuru, Macherla, Repalle, Vinukonda, Sattanapalle, Palasa, Salur, Punganur, Palamaneru, Madanapalle, Kanigiri, Giddaluru, Markapuram, Cheemakurty, Addanki, Gudur, Nandyala, Emmiganoor, Atmakur, Dhone and Nandikotkur.

News18 quoted Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), Government of Andhra Pradesh, as saying about the results, ""People have rejected the TDP, who have only cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh. In both rural and urban areas, people have given their verdict. YSRCP will make a clean sweep. YSR had made a distinct mark in governance and ensured the delivery of welfare schemes to the last mile. His legacy is now being continued by his son Jagan Mohan Reddy."

The elections, for 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities, were conducted on 10 March.

A total of 27,29,072 votes were cast for 533 division members in 11 municipal corporations. As per a high court order, counting of votes is not taking place on Sunday in the Eluru municipal corporation.